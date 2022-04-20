Water Level Of Sharda Barrage In Uttarakhand Rises Due To Heavy Rainfall

Banbasa (Uttarakhand): Water level of Sharda Barrage in Banbasa of Uttarakhand has been increased due to rise in the level of Sharda River following incessant rainfall. An Official said, "We're monitoring. Water can affect 2 districts of the state and 10 districts of UP. People are being informed about situation. Several districts of Uttarakhand are receiving heavy downpour from past few days.