Water gun equipped with sensors will drive away Covid blues

Varanasi: To drive away the fear of Covid-19 pandemic and at the same time celebrate Holi without anxiety, young innovators from Varanasi have come up with a unique anti-corona pichkari (water gun).

The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic has left the government worried and also dampened the spirits of people. It may prove difficult to strictly follow social distancing during the festival of colours.

In this situation, youth from Varanasi, which also happens to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, have created a water gun which would not play spoilsport during Holi while maintaining social distancing among people.



This special water gun, equipped with sensors, would sprinkle colour at people without physically touching one another and would caution people as soon as they try to break social distancing norms.

Vishal Patel, a student of Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management, has created this water gun. In a special conversation with IANS, he said that the festive spirit of Holi must not fade away due to Covid-19. So, we have created an anti-corona water gun, which would follow Covid guidelines issued by the government as well as help people sprinkle colour on each other.

Patel said the water gun will be placed on the roof in front of one's house. As soon as a person comes near this water gun, its sensors will get activated and would start throwing colour. As long as nobody comes in front of the water gun, it will remain inactive. This unmanned water gun can prove useful in fighting coronavirus.

Apart from fighting against Covid-19, this special pichkari can also be used for the purposes of sanitisation. It took 15 days to create this water gun in which 8 litres of colour can be filled at a time. It has been built using a 12 volt battery, infrared sensor, ultrasonic sensor a switch and an LED light. The watergun costs nearly Rs 750.

Manish Arora, Banaras Hindu University Coordination, Department of Behavioural Arts and Coordination Design Innovation Centre, said this water gun is an innovative idea. It will protect people along with helping people celebrate Holi.

Shyam Chaurasia, In-Charge of the Research Development Cell of the institute, says technology has brought relief to people during the pandemic. The water gun is another experiment in this direction. "The children have done a remarkable job. This will help maintain social distancing and celebrate the festival of colours with gusto."

—IANS