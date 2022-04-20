Water Conservation Can Ensure New Life To Humankind: Siddharth Nath

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Siddharthnath Singh here on Saturday asserted that new life of humankind can be achieved only through water conservation.

Addressing a gathering here at Manakpur village, Mr Singh said that prosperity and happiness can be achieved through water conservation. He said village ponds should be rejuvenated and renovated to provide better water conservation opportunities. Mr Singh instructed concerned officers that arrangement should be made around the pond that villagers can set and enjoy the beauty of the nature. He said trees should also be planted near the pond which will enhance beauty of the area. UP Minister also ensured to initiate bus service from the village to benefit all nearby villagers. He said state government will provide every possible help for the development of the village. UNI