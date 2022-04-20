Water carnival to kick off from Sept 29 in China

Beijing: The annual international water carnival will start at the end of September in Liuzhou city of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The 2020 Liuzhou International Water Carnival, which starts from September 29, will feature jet-skiing, kayaking and river-crossing competitions, said Liuzhou Vice-Mayor Meng Qipeng, Xinhua news agency reported.

The event, which marks its tenth anniversary this year, is held to celebrate the Mid-Autumn festival and Chinese National Day holiday.

Qipeng added that the carnival will be held according to strict health protocols, and that most events will be streamed online. —IANS