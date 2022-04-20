Watchmen Found Murdered Inside Company Godown

Haridwar: An elderly man and his nephew, who worked as watchmen with a pipe manufacturing company near Roorkee here, were found murdered in the firm's godown today.

Inder Singh Saini (70) and his nephew Meghraj Saini (52) were found dead in the godown of the Uttarakhand Pump and Pipe factory where they worked as watchmen, this morning, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manikant Mishra said.

The injuries on the bodies of the duo indicate that they were assaulted with sharp-edged weapons, he said.

The unidentified miscreants also chopped off Meghraj's ears and took them away, he said, adding that investigation is being carried out on the basis of whatever has been recovered from the spot.

The CCTV installed in the godown was also found damaged, he said.