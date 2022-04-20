Watchman Killed During Kumbh Fair Duty

Prayagraj: Following a minor dispute, a watchman was killed after being thrashed repeatedly in the Jhunsi Kumbh fair area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said here on Wednesday.

Police sources said the deceased was identified as Sunil Nishad (45), resident of Jhunsi area. He was working as watchman in the Kumbh fair area on bridge number 4 and 5. He was critically injured after being hit repeatedly with a rod by unknown people, late on Tuesday night. Sunil was admitted in a critical condition to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Wife of the deceased has accused labourer Anant Ram of being the perpetrator of the crime. The incident happened, while Sunil was having food with the labourers and someone hit him on head with a rod. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation was underway, the sources added. UNI