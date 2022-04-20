WATCH: Virender Sehwag singing 'Tu Jaane Na' and hitting a six next ball!

One cricketer who played the toughest shots with ease, Virender Sehwag again displayed his cool temperament. While batting for Sachin�s Blasters in Cricket All-Stars Series, the swashbuckling former Indian opening batsman was caught humming �Tu Jaane Na�, popular Bollywood song featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in between the innings. The video captures the chilled out Delhi cricketer singing first and hitting the next ball for a six! Earlier, he�was heard singing �Chala Jaata Hoon�, an iconic Kishore Kumar song, on the microphone. In the inaugural edition of Cricket All-Stars Series featuring former cricketers saw the best of Virender Sehwag. The Indian batsman in company of his former captain Sourav Ganguly brought back the golden memories of the past. The 37-year-old batsman who recently announced his retirement from all format of the game ensured to keep his fans happy.

Sehwag who has been known for hammering mammoth sixes around the park was delight to watch while batting in Cricket All-Stars. In this treasured video, the star cricketer is seen coolly humming Ranbir-Kat�s romantic song from the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. What makes it more exciting is the fact Sehwag sends the next ball crashing in the stands. The first tournament of Cricket All Stars 2015 resulted in favour of the Warne Warriors led by legendary Aussie spinner Shane Warne. The event took place in the United States with three- Twenty20 matches being played between Warner Warriors and Sachin�s Blasters led by Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin�s side suffered 3-0 defeat at the hands of Warriors.