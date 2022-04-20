Watch: Ugly on-field brawl, Bermuda cricketer banned for life

Hamilton (Bermuda): Bermuda cricketer Jason Anderson has been slapped with a life ban after he triggered a hair-raising brawl during a club match in the small island nation. Playing for Cleveland County Cricket Club, Anderson launched a brutal assault on Willow Cuts Cricket Club batsman George O'Brien while wicket-keeping during the Champion of Champions final at the St David's Cricket Club Ground 10 days ago. The fight turned ugly after Anderson remonstrated Brien between overs with both players wrestling each other to the ground. Anderson went as far as kicking the batsman. Fellow players and officials rushed to calm them down but the damage was done by then. While Anderson was banned for life, O'Brien was barred for a "period sufficient to include 6 Logic 50 over matches". Cleveland captain Allan Douglas, speaking after the game, said he did not know specifically what led to the horrific scenes. [embedyt]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTR3MpkXHes[/embedyt] "I think a little bit of frustration built up by Jason, dropping a catch and missing a stumping, but I don't know what was said between George and Jason because I was at the other end of the wicket (bowling)," Douglas told 'The Royal Gazette'. "Once I saw those two going at it, that's when I decided to jump into the middle and try to break it up; me and Aaron Adams," he added. The Bermuda Cricket Board found Anderson guilty of a Level 4 offence. "Jason Anderson formally of Cleveland County Cricket Club has been found guilty of a Level 4 2.4.2 of the code of conduct: Physical assault of another player and has been given a life ban from all cricket and any involvement in the game of cricket in Bermuda in any capacity," the Board said. While for O' Brien it said: "George O'Brien of St David's County Cricket Club has been found guilty of a Level 3 2.3.2 of the code of conduct: Threat of assault on another player and has has been banned from all cricket for a period sufficient to include 6 Logic 50 over matches."