Watch: Sunny Leone in hot new workout video

Porn star-turned Bollywood actor has come up with a DVD on workout. Much on the lines of Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty, Leone's DVD, too features basic workout sessions that do not require any gym equipments. A peppy number accompanies the video and the high tempo of the music is bound to make you work hard! Speaking at the DVD launch Sunny Leone said Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have the best bodies in the Indian film industry. "Priyanka has a very well-shaped body. I wish I had body like her. Among males, Hrithik Roshan has the perfect sculpted body. We live in a world where most actors and actresses want to be fit, want to look good on the camera, and that requires working out." [embedyt]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDiQ4kwsFv0[/embedyt] The DVD features Sunny doing a number of workout sessions; mostly basic workouts without any gym equipment that will help fans get that healthy and toned body. Asked about controversies including Rakhi Sawant's call for her to be banned from India to a politician's statement that her condom advertisement will give rise to more rapes, the Jism 2 star says she prefers to see the brighter side of life. "I am happy right now as you can see. When people say mean things about you, punch you, and push you and if you fall down, you have to get up and come back with a smile on your face." She looked happier while talking about her upcoming sex comedy Mastizaade, which is cleared for release. Apart from Sunny in a dual role, the film stars Tushar Kapoor and Vir Das in lead roles with Shaad Randhawa, Suresh Menon and Vivek Vaswani in supporting roles while Ritesh Deshmukh will appear in a cameo.