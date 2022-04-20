WATCH: Priyanka Chopra�s debut American TV show �Quantico� trailer out

Mumbai: Our very own desi girl � Priyanka Chopra � shared the trailer of her debut American drama �Quantico� on Twitter Tuesday evening. The former Miss World, Bollywood actress and singer, plays the lead in the ABC drama. Chopra, who plays an FBI trainee at Quantico Base in Virginia, has enacted a few bold scenes for the character. Sharing the video with her followers on Twitter, Priyanka expressed that she is very nervous. She tweeted: Priyanka�s friends and colleagues went gaga over the trailer soon after it was launched online. And a humble Peecee was busy acknowledging their feedback and thanked them for appreciating it. Here�s wishing Priyanka hearty congratulations.