Watch: Priyanka Chopra's shower scene in Quantico goes viral

Priyanka's steamy shower scene with co-star Jake McLaughlin in Quantico has gone viral. She is playing the role of FBI agent Alex Parrish in the American TV series Quantico. In the scene, Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) is seen taking a shower with his fiancee. Ryan starts imagining her to be Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) and continues to make out with her. Although Priyanka has done a couple of bold roles in Bollywood, she has not attempted such a passionate scene in any of her films. Priyanka's upcoming Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani, also starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is being eagerly awaited.