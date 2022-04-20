Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar romance in 'Teri Meri Kahaani' in 'Gabbar is Back'

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's upcoming action thriller 'Gabbar is Back' is possibly one of the most anticipated movies of 2015. The latest song from the movie 'Teri Meri Kahaani' ups the ante as the sizzling romance between Akshay and Kareena is surely to watch out for. The peppy number rendered by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchal has been very beautifully picturised on the two. Akshay looks dapper in his moustached look and Kareena (in a cameo for this movie) looks her usual pretty self. 'Gabbar Is Back' however, is the remake of Telugu movie Ramanaa and is scheduled to be release on 1st May 2015. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead.