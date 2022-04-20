Rohtak: A national-level Kabbadi player was shot dead by two armed assailants in Rithal village of Rohtak, with the murder captured on a CCTV installed at a house near the crime spot. The 24-year-old player Sukhvinder Singh was returning home after practice when he was shot dead last evening. "Two persons on a scooter shot dead Sukhwinder with a pistol near his house on Tuesday evening," a police official said. The crime was captured on a CCTV installed at a nearby house. In the CCTV footage, Sukhvinder is seen talking to someone on his mobile while returning home. Two unidentified assailants on a scooter approached him and then fired shots at him in his chest and forehead following which he fell on the ground. Police said a murder case has been registered against unidentified persons and a hunt has been launched to nab the killers. According to the parents of the deceased, Sukhvinder did not have personal enmity with anyone.
Watch: Kabbadi player shot dead in Rohtak, murder caught on camera
April20/ 2022
