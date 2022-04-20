Watch: Ayodhya-Lockdown extension to defer Temple construction

New Delhi: The proposed construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled earlier to begin either on April 2 (Ram Navami) or on April 26 (Akshay Tritiya), may be deferred if the Nationwide Lockdown is extended till the end of this month, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting State Chief Ministers on Saturday and is likely to announce whether the Lockdown will be extended beyond April 14.

The sources, however, said the final decision in this regard will be taken after April 14, in the event of the Lockdown's further extension.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that " relaxation of restrictions at this juncture may worsen the situation."

The Shri Ram Janmabhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust had earlier informed that the construction of the Ram Temple will start on either of the two ' auspicious' days.

The construction of the Ram Temple was awarded by the Supreme Court through its verdict on November 9,2019.

The first meeting of the Ram Janmabhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust had approved the proposal on February 19, at the residence-cum- office of K Parasaran- the counsel of the Hindu parties who successfully argued the case in the Apex Court. The meeting was attended by seven office bearers along with nominated members of the Trust.

Informatively, the PM Modi had told Parliament on February 5 about the formation of the Trust with 15 members (seven members, three trustees and five nominated members).

This was in line with the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janambhumi- Babri Masjid dispute.

The announcement of the Prime Minister came, four days before the end of three-month deadline set by the Apex Court in that regard.

UNI