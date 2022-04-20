Watch Video: Super Girl from China song: Sunny Leone gives bath, cooks and saves the day

Andddd she is looking smoking HAWT! All you Sunny Leone�s fans can now cheer the new Super Girl avatar of the babydoll in your dreams as she dons a cape, flies and saves the day! The Ragini MMS 2 actress is back along with her set of new learnt skills. No we are not hinting at anything, it�s just that she looks gorg in a thigh high skirt and crop top. You know what we are saying right! There�s a surprise element in the song with Shantanu Maheshwari, of Dil Dosti Dance fame who plays a geek and Sunny is his muse. The video starts with a bunch of guys who encircle our geek and ask him to order a china doll hinting �uske pass sab kuch bada bada hai�. Shantanu caught in the peer pressure orders the doll and charges her for 10 hours and poof! The doll becomes SUPER GIRL who not only gives him bath and cooks food for him but also saves the day. Yes just like a Powerpuff girl would! <div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_1'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_after'></div> From being a cop to being a cheeky nurse, this Super Girl is more functional than all your smartphones put together. Wish we could have been that lucky! Then comes the BABY DOLL reference that led our Sunny on the top every music chart with the smashing hit song. Singer Kanika Kapoor also shakes a leg towards the end with Sunny and as soon as she enters the frame, the cameraman shifts his entire attention from Sunny to Kanika. The video is fun, cheeky and totally hot all thanks to the sexy Sunny!