WATCH VIDEO: Poonam Pandey's Sleazy Christmas Video Called 'Jingle B**BS'!

In case...just in case you are a Poonam Pandey fan, then she is back with a treat for you. Like every Christmas, this year too Poonam has created her version of sexy santa (if at all you find that sexy).





Poonam Pandey's Christmas 2016 video (watch above) is weirdly called Poonam Pandey's Jingle Boobs. Not to our surprise all that we see in the video is a classic boob and butt show! It will give you the creeps! She is flaunting her assets in bras and thongs throughout the video.





Santa must be totally losing it right now. This deserves the biggest face palm ever. Could you be more inappropriate Poonam Pandey?





Poonam is literally letting her 'boobs and butt' do the talking! Showing off her cleavage and bottom, this inappropriate sleaze fest video might leave some of you embarrassed but try explaining this to her fan base of 821 k followers on Twitter.





Well, she also did something equally cheesy while she was holidaying in Maldives recently! She shot a video and not just any other video- Poonam shot a Baywatch video!





Well, Poonam TRIED to do the Baywatch act!





Poonam Pandey rose to media spotlight when she promised to strip for the Indian cricket team if it won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. India indeed lifted the World Cup; however, Poonam Pandey did not fulfil her promise due to public disapproval, but later claimed that she had been denied permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In 2012, she posed naked after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the IPL Season 5.





In 2013, she was the female lead of the film Nasha, playing a teacher who ends up having a sexual relationship with one of her students. —spotboye