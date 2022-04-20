Watch Video: Cops caught on camera accepting 'tip' from former MP's aide

Ghaziabad (UP): Policemen posted at Ghaziabad's Dasna district jail were in for trouble after video footage showed some of them accepting money from an aide of former BSP Rajya Sabha member Narendra Kashyap, who was released from there yesterday. Kashyap, an accused in the dowry death case of his daughter-in-law, was released on bail. In the footage, he is shown walking out of the jail accompanied by an aide. As the former MP walks up to a supporter and receives a bouquet of flowers, the yet to be unidentified confidante, is seen distributing Rs 100 notes to policemen who readily accepted the 'tip'. Kashyap is then seen walking through a crowd of supporters to a white-coloured SUV before leaving. <div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_1'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_after'></div> When reached for comments, Jail Superintendent S P Yadav said he had come to know of the incident and action will be taken against the policemen who received money from Kashyap's aide. "Action will be taken against the guilty policemen after an inquiry. They will be suspended," he said. Kashyap's daughter-in-law Himanshi was found dead in the bathroom of his home with a gunshot wound to her temple in April this year. Kashyap, his wife Devendri and son Sagar were arrested in the case. The accused have claimed Himanshi committed suicide.