Watch Video: Baby elephant �rescues� the man that saved her in Thailand

HOW do you repay the man that saved your life? You save him right back. That�s the scene that unfolded in Thailand where a baby elephant jumped into a river to save the man who rescued her a year ago. The Save Elephant Foundation in Chiang Mai captured little Kham Lha racing to the aid of Darrick Thomson, the co-founder of the foundation and her hero. But there is a catch: Thomson didn�t actually need saving. <div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_1'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_after'></div> He was simply calling out to her on the shore, and she mistook it for a call for help. The mini jumbo raced through the water, offering Thomson her trunk to hold on to. The foundation operates the Elephant Nature Park, which according the their website has rescued dozens of the giants. Staff told CNN Thomson helped rescue Kham La and her mother Bai Teoy in 2015. �Since he rescued Kham La, he spent time to heal her from the mental (anguish) and has shown love to her,� the staff said. �It�s not long after that, she (made a) strong bond with him, and accepted him to be part of her herd.� One thing�s for sure, elephants definitely don�t forget easy. Kham La, you can be my BFF any day! �News.com.au