Watch | Judge in Las Vegas attacked by man who was denied probation

Jan 04: A man who had been denied probation attacked a judge during his sentencing in a Nevada courtroom Wednesday in a violent episode that was captured on video.

The man, Deobra Redden, 30, was in court in Las Vegas for a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, a spokesperson for the 8th Judicial District Court said in a statement Wednesday.



In a video of the hearing, which circulated widely on social media, Redden is seen leaping over a courtroom bench onto Judge Mary Kay Holthus, sending flags behind the bench falling to the ground. The bench blocks the view of Holthus and Redden for a few moments in the video as cursing is heard in the background. Seconds later, three men are seen trying to subdue Redden while also repeatedly punching him.

Holthus, 62, was injured, and her condition was being monitored, the court spokesperson said. A court marshal was also injured and taken to a hospital, where he was believed to be in stable condition, the spokesperson said.



“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant,” the District Court said in a statement. “The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.



Holthus and a lawyer for Redden did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that detectives were investigating a battery at the courthouse Wednesday morning. In a statement that did not identify anyone involved in the attack, the Police Department said that two victims were taken to the University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, and that the suspect was in custody.



Just before Redden leaped over the bench, his lawyer asked Holthus to sentence Redden to probation.



“I appreciate that, but I think it’s time he get a taste of something else,” Holthus said before continuing with her sentencing.



“I just can’t with that history,” Holthus said, appearing to refer to Redden’s criminal background.



Court records show that Redden previously spent time in prison, including in 2015 when he was sentenced a minimum of 19 months for attempted theft. Redden served time in 2021 for domestic battery, according to Nevada Department of Corrections records.



Holthus took the bench in Clark County in January 2019, after working with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for more than 27 years, according to the District Court.



Before entering a Clark County courtroom, visitors are screened for weapons and other illegal items, according to the District Court’s rules. Visitors are also asked to sit quietly in the courtroom.



Courthouses typically have some security, and in some instances, security guards have also been subjected to attacks. Last year, a man was sentenced to 46 months in prison for assaulting a court security officer at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse in Las Vegas in 2022, according to the Justice Department.

