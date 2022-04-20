Waste Water Treatment Plant Becomes Operational In Bairagi Camp

























Haridwar (The Hawk): Waste Water Treatment Plant prepared by Bhabha Atomic Energy Centre, Department of Atomic Energy was inaugurated by Mela Officer by pressing the buttons of the control panel. The STP is set up at the Kumbh Mela area Bairagi Camp.

On this occasion, scientists of Bhabha Atomic Research Center gave detailed information about the process of the entire Waste Treatment Plant. Scientists said that this treatment plant has a purification capacity of 15,000 liters per day. This plant provides 1700 liters of purified water in four hours and the refined water can be used in gardening and other works The speciality of this treatment plant is that it can be installed in very less space. It can also be easily installed on the roof of hotels and a treatment plant can be set up in the middle of 50 houses if needed.

The Bhabha Atomic Research Center will maintain this waste water treatment plant for one year. Scientist Arun Tiwari said that the cost of its maintenance is very low.

It is noteworthy that in addition to this, Bhabha Atomic Research Center has also installed 11 permanent water ATMs at various places in the Mels area, which are a permanent gift for Haridwar.

On this occasion, Deputy Mela Officer Dayanand Saraswati, Executive Engineer of Ganga Anurakshan Ikai Ajay Kumar, Scientist Mukandan, Expert Waste Treatment Plant, Dr. Rekha Singh and related officials were present.