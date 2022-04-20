Waste Dumping: NGT Notice To Noida Authority On Plea Seeking Contempt Proceedings

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has sought the response of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) on a plea seeking contempt proceedings against it for not cleaning and fumigating a site used for dumping of garbage and municipal waste at a forest in Sector 54.

Besides NOIDA, a vacation bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore also issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Uttar Pradesh government, state pollution control board and others while seeking their replies before July 16.

The tribunal was hearing the plea of Resident Welfare Associations of sectors 22, 23, 53, 55 and 56 in Noida, filed through advocate Sanjay Upadhyay, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the authorities for "deliberate, willful and intentional disobedience" of the May 29 order of the green panel.

On May 29, the tribunal had imposed a stay on the dumping of garbage and municipal waste at the forest in Noida Sector 54 and ordered that the site should be properly cleaned and disinfected.

The order had come after NOIDA had sought 10 days time to create pit at sector 123 and treat it as designated site for municipal solid waste management as per the Master Plan.

The order had come after the residents argued that dumping of solid and medical waste in huge quantity in the middle of a city forest by the Noida Authority had degraded environment and caused severe health hazard to the residents of sectors 22, 23, 53, 55 and 56.

The plea said that despite the tribunal's order to dump the waste at Sector 123, the Noida Authority was dumping 600 tonnes of waste daily in Sector 54 in clear violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

The counsel for the Noida Authority, however, said that no dumping was taking place at the site and only segregation of garbage was being carried out there.

"The unauthorised dumping is being carried out in at least four tanks, which are excellent water bodies where migratory birds are seen and where such dumping is completely ruining the groundwater through leachate, totally in violation of environmental laws right in the middle of densely populated more than 20 residential sectors/villages named above surrounding the illegal dumping site.

"It is also important to emphasise that adjacent to the illegal dump is a huge fully developed park known as Forest View Park, now almost abandoned due to this illegal and unauthorised dumping, where crores of tax payers money has already been spent which is now turning into an abandoned area," the plea had said. The residents also alleged in their petition that the Noida Authority had been illegally felling trees without proper permission under the UP Protection of Trees Act 1976 and it had also permitted running of a gas depot in the city forest, which was a fire hazard. PTI