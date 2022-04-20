Wassem Rizvi Writes Another Letter To PM, UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board head Waseem Rizvi has written another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pointing out the radical ideology of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) by rejecting the efforts of peace by prominent Muslim clerics.

Mr Rizvi wrote that activities of Muslim radical leaders indicate that major decisions about Indian Muslims were being taken by organisations outside India. "Muslim cleric Syed Salman Nadwi has consent with proposal of UP Shia Waqf Board about construction of Ram temple at disputed site and Masjid-e-Aman at Muslim dominated area but he was sacked," Mr Rizvi wrote in his letter adding that AIMPLB supports Zakir Naik as a member when he was declared a threat to the country.

He demanded a probe into NGO, AIMPLB for national interest and a ban if it is proved that radical ideology of the Board was against peaceful environment of the country.

Earlier, Mr Rizvi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a ban on Madrasas as they were being used to aid terror activities. UNI