Wasn't allowed to speak at NITI Aayog meeting, this is humiliation: Mamata Banerjee

She expressed frustration over not being allowed to speak, despite her willingness to support increased funds for other states, stressing the need for fair treatment of West Bengal.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that she was humiliated as she was not allowed to speak at the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi.

Banerjee said she has no problems if other states are allocated more funds but would protest discrimination against West Bengal.



“I was not allowed to speak. They were repeatedly ringing the bell. This is humiliation,” she said while speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport after arriving from New Delhi.

On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“I don't have a problem if they allocate more funds to some states. But there should not be any discrimination against other states or Bengal," Banerjee said.

—PTI