Wasim Jafar To Coach Of Uttarakhand Senior Cricket Team

Dehradun (The Hawk): Cricketer Wasim Jafar would be the next coach of the Uttarakhand Senior Cricket team. The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) has finalized the name of Wasim Jafar. CAU Secretary Mahim Verma has informed that the state Cricket Associations have started preparations for the next session. The CAU has chosen the Women's and Men's cricket teams. Mahim revealed that Wasim Jafar would be the coach. The team would get the benefit of his experience in international cricket. Sanjay Pandey has been chosen as the coach of the Women's Senior team. The Physio and trainers for the two teams were also chosen. The selection committee consisted of CAU President Jot Singh Gunsola, Secretary Mahim Verma, Players Association representative Gyanendra Pandey and Nishtha Farasi.

Wasim Jafar has played 21 International tests and 2 one days. He is the highest scoring player in the Ranji trophy. He took retirement in 2020. Wasim has made 19,211 runs at the average of 50.95.



