Washington Governor updates indoor fitness guidance

Washington: Washington Governor Jay Inslee has announced updated guidance for indoor fitness and training facilities as part of the state's 'Safe Start' reopening plan amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Effective today, indoor fitness and training facilities are allowed to operate in Modified Phase 1 counties under Phase 2 guidance," Xinhua news agency quoted Inslee as saying in his announcement on Friday.

"This means that facilities like gyms, yoga studios, and indoor sports facilities can open for personal fitness and training, group fitness classes, and practice for certain low- and medium-contact sports," he added.

According to the guidance, occupancy should be limited to ensure proper physical distancing, and masks are required.

"As the seasons change and outdoor options for fitness and training become less accessible, it is important for Washingtonians across our state to have access to facilities where they can safely exercise indoors," Inslee said.

The state's fitness alliance expressed its support and gratitude to the guidance.

"With the poor air quality from the forest fires and the changing weather, fitness centers become a critical resource for maintaining health," said Blair McHaney, chairman and president of the Washington Fitness Alliance.

The state has so far reported a total of 82,323 coronavirus cases, with 2,077 deaths.

—IANS