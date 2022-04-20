Washington Governor announces extension of restrictions

Washington: Washington Governor Jay Inslee has announced a one-week extension of the "Stay Safe-Stay Healthy" order, along with the state-wide restrictions on in-person gatherings and business activities due to an unabated Covid-19 resurgence.

The extension of the state-wide restrictions will expire on January 11, 2021, while no changes were made in the proclamation aside from the expiration date, Xinhua news agency quoted Inslee's announcement as saying on Wednesday.

"Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity.

"If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together," he added.

The "Stay Safe-Stay Healthy" order was renamed from the earlier "Stay Home-Stay Healthy" proclamation.

In February, Inslee issued a state of emergency for all counties throughout the state of Washington as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in the US.

He later issued a "Stay Home-Stay Healthy" order with several amendatory proclamations.

Inslee had also announced a "Safe Start" plan that allows its economy to reopen in a phased approach in May and had to order a freeze on all counties moving forward to a subsequent reopening phase due to increased Covid-19 infection rates.

An updated reopening plan is currently being developed to provide a pathway for businesses and workers impacted by this order to reopen safely, according to the announcement.

The updated plan will be released next week.

