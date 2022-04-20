Washington Governor, AG denounce disregard for stay-at-home order

Washington: Washington Governor Jay Inslee and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson denounced some county officials'' disregard of the stay-at-home order imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is disappointing when elected officials promote illegal activity that puts their community''s well-being at risk," Inslee and Ferguson said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"In both Franklin and Snohomish counties, the prosecutors have informed our office they agree the state''s orders are legal.

"The Snohomish County sheriff and the Franklin County Commission are misleading business owners and individuals in their jurisdictions, putting people''s health at risk and potentially putting them on the wrong side of the law," the statement said.

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney said on Tuesday that he believed Governor Inslee''s stay-at-home order was unconstitutional and he would not enforce it, one day after his Franklin County counterpart, Jim Raymond, expressed a similar opposing attitude to the order.

"These orders are legal, and they are working. Do not be misled by local officials who encourage you to risk your health and violate the law," the joint statement warned.

"These decisions are guided by science. Our priority is keeping Washingtonians healthy. We are working hard to turn the tide on COVID-19 and begin lifting restrictions."

