Washington D.C. may suspend weekend subway service

Washington: The subway system in the Washington D.C. region may be forced to end its weekend service in 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a proposal.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority served a region of around 6 million people up until 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

But like many public transit systems in the US, it has seen demand decrease due to the raging pandemic.

According to the proposal made public on Monday, the system may also close more than 15 stations and reduce weekday operations to bridge a possible budget gap of $500 million if Congress does not approve additional assistance.

Bus services may also be cut dramatically in the region, from 60 to 41 routes.

