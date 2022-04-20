Waseem Rizvi Kicks Up Another Row, Orders Sunnis Off Shia Waqf Properties In UP

Lucknow: Dispute between Shia and Sunni sects in Uttar Pradesh escalated on Monday.

Shia Central Board chairman Waseem Rizvi issued directions to all mutawalis (caretakers or managers) of the Shia Waqf properties to order vacating of all properties rented to the Sunni community.

"It has come to our notice that Sunni community has been misusing the land of Shia Waqf Board. As a result, we have decided to terminate all contracts of rent with Sunnis and have also issued a notice to not allow any Sunni to use the Waqf Board's land," Mr Rizvi said.

The direction came a week after the Deoband seminary issued a fatwa asking Sunnis not to attend Iftar parties at the places of Shias.

Mr Rizvi, in his order, said,"These hardliner Sunnis are not respecting the progeny of prophet Mohammad.'' He has given three months time to the mutawalis to vacate all the properties rented to the Sunnis otherwise they will be taken to task.

According to officials, about 75 per cent of the Shia Waqf properties are rented to Sunnis and it would be a tall order for the mutawalis to force them to vacate it.

Mr Rizvi, in the recent past, has kicked up several controversies. He had demanded the construction of the grand Ram temple at the disputed place in Ayodhya and had proposed an alternative mosque 'Masjid-e-Aman' in Lucknow. He had also alleged that madarsas were instilling terrorism among students.

Recently, Mr Rizvi had floated a political organisation,'Indian Shia Awami Leaque' and had sought time from Prime Minister Narenda Modi to meet him. UNI