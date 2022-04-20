Waseem Rizvi Donates Rs 51,000 For Ram Temple At Ayodhya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on Thursday announced to give Rs 51,000 for construction of the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Earlier, the Mahavir Trust of Patna, headed by former IPS office Kunal Kishore, had announced to give Rs 10 crore for the Ram temple, which will be given in installments of Rs 2 crore each year.

Mr Rizvi said that the Board had already given its support for the Ram temple and even given affidavit in the Supreme Court on the matter.

"The SC verdict in favour of the Ram temple was expected and it was the only way the vexed issue could have been solved," the chairman said in a statement here. The donation of Rs 51,000 was given by the film production company owned by Mr Rizvi. "The donation by the Waseem Rizvi Films would be handed over to Mahant Rakesh Das of the Ramjanambhoomi Nyas by Ashfaq Hussain 'Zia', a member of the Shia central waqf board," he said.

The Shia Central Waqf Board chairman further said that he will donate cash for the construction of the mosque too. UNI