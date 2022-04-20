Warring Camps Talk Ayodhya

Ayodhya: In the backdrop of the Supreme Court deferring the hearing of the Ayodhya issue, the seers and the plaintiffs on the minority side claimed to have evolved a solution with an amicable agreement, in order to put an end to the long-standing tussle.

Sant Paramhans, who was recently on an indefinite hunger strike, met a minority plaintiff here on Wednesday night and discussed the latest developments on the Ayodhya issue, following the postponement of the case hearing till January, next year. The seer had earlier been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, after his health deteriorated due to the hunger strike.

In a show of mutual bonhomie, the monk also presented 'Ramcharitra Manas' and 'Sudha Sagar', religious books to a senior leader of the minority community in a meeting at his residence. Sant Paramhans also said that they had discussed a solution for the issue through mutual agreement. "The minority community leader has proposed a solution which will be disclosed later on," he said, while averring that the visit was to wish him for the Deepavali festival and maintain the Ganga-Yamuna culture in the temple city.

Addressing the media, the minority community later said that he was fighting for his community, but in the court. He also added, "Outside the court we are united. It is the fight between a temple and a mosque and not between the majority and the minorities, as it is being projected. Both sides would abide by the verdict of the court."

The people of Ayodhya are gearing up for the celebration of the Deepavali festival. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to attend the Deeputsva programme to be held there on November 6, the eve of the Festival of Lights. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to pay a visit on November 25 to the Ram Lalla temple. UNI