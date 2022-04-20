Warrant issued against Australian doctor who joined IS

Adelaide: An Australian court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against a doctor who is now working for the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Syria. Tareq Kamleh, 29, has worked in several Australian hospitals in Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory and is registered as a doctor in Western Australia, ABC reported. The warrant was issued by the Adelaide Magistrates Court. The former paediatric doctor recently appeared in an IS propaganda video, revealing he had gone to Syria to work for the terrorist organisation. Police said their joint counter-terrorism team obtained the warrant and would be able to arrest Kamleh immediately if he returned to Australia. The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency announced recently that the Medical Board of Australia had begun regulatory action over the doctor`s medical registration. He responded with a post on Facebook, denying he had ever taken part in unprofessional action that would have jeopardised his doctor-patient relationships. Kamleh indicated he assumed the name Abu Yousef Al-Australie after he arrived in Syria. IANS