Warina Hussain's 'makeover time'

Mumbai: Actress Warina Hussain wanted some change in life. She felt going for a makeover would be the best way.

Warina posted a few video clips from the salon on Instagram. In one of the videos, the actress sits in a black sweatshirt and shorts. In the time of Covid, she completes the 'look' with a face mask.

"Makeover time," went her captioned.

Warina then demonstrates the procedure of hair colour change. In the last video, she is seen sitting with "let's start" written on the side.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with "Loveyatri" in 2018. She was seen in the song "Munna badnaam" in the Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3".

–IANS