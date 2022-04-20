War Of Words Hits PSP-SP Camps

Etawah: In a war of words that broke out between Samajwadi Party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) President Shivpal Yadav, the latter on Monday here said that being his elder brother, Professor Ram Gopal Yadav had all the 'right' to thrash him.

The verbal fight took center-stage when Shivpal Yadav recently tried to corner Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on the mining issue.

Enraged by Mr Shivpal's comments, the SP General Secretary said that keeping in mind the kind of comments being made by the former, the PSP founder could be thrashed anywhere by SP's supporters.

In an unofficial talk with the media at his residence in Chaugurji, he said, "Although, he is my elder brother, he can thrash me or get me thrashed but it is equally true that he has finished the 'Samajwadi Aandolan'. SP had strong standing in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Bihar. The picture today is for everyone to see. Alleging that Prof Yadav had derailed the progress of the Samajwadi movement, he said that SP's many MLAs and MPs were present in various states, whereas their absence in the present context could be assessed by the Prof Yadav. Striking the 'secular' note, he said, "We are still making efforts that all secular parties against the BJP should come and fight together. We are ready to talk to any party including the Congress."

Without refusing to an alliance with Congress and RLD, the leader claimed that no party was in the position of dethroning the Modi-led government at the Centre without PSP's support.