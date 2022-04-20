War Of Words Between UP Congress Leaders Over Use Of BSP Slogan In Their March

Lucknow: War of words over Uttar Pradesh Congress state president Ajay Kumar `Lallu' move to snatch Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) slogan of 'Jai Bheem' during their recent march in support of reservation in promotions in the government jobs further hots-up with more leaders criticising each other on the issue.

Soon after Lallu led the march wearing blue colour bandana along with some other leaders and also shouting `Jai Bheem' slogan used by the BSP leaders and workers during march against the central government's move of opposing reservation in promotions in the Government jobs.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who contested on Congress ticket from Lucknow, in last Parliament elections, tweeted against Lallu.

Krishnam took jibe over Lallu asking that it is better that the ''party should also put elephant symbol so that Dalits would vote for the party in the coming elections''. Surprisingly, while Krishnam, who contested from Lucknow targeted Lallu, another senior leader, RK Chaudhary, who contested on Congress ticket from Mohanlalganj reserved seat of Lucknow in last Parliament elections too maintain a distance from the Party's programme. Instead, he took out a separate march on Thursday on the banner of BS-4 Party, formed by him (Chowdhary), attacking Centre's move of opposing reservation in promotion in the Government job. However, so far, no disciplinary notice was served to Chowdhary for taking out a separate march.

Interestingly Krishnam tweets got support from another senior Congress leader, Siraj Mehndi, recently expelled from the Party along with some other veteran leaders, who too made sharp criticism for going against the Party's ideology and instead going on the path of BSP.

Krishnam.and Mehndi's tweet was also seen as an attack also on All India Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra incharge of UP as just a week back, she too visited Varanasi and paid obeisance at the birthplace of Saint Ravidas reportedly.

`The fresh move of Lallu is just a follow up of Vadra to woo Dalits so attack on State President is clearly an attack on Vadra also", claimed a former spokesman of the UPCC.

Finding attack from all corners, a senior Congress leader from Eastern.UP and close to Lallu came in support of Party's stand of making efforts to woo the Dalits.

The said leader in his tweet questioned Krishnam for making anti-Party tweet saying that the leader who never returned to Lucknow after contesting election on Party ticket had no right to question Party's program. UNI