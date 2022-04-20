War of words between BJP-BSP unfortunate: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow:�Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday broke his silence on the ongoing war of words between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and called it unfortunate. Speaking on the sidelines of an event at his official residence, Yadav said what former BJP leader Daya Shankar Singh had said about BSP chief Mayawati was objectionable, but at the same time pointed out that the humiliation heaped on the family of Daya Shankar by BSP leaders and workers was even more saddening. "The fact that all this has happened in a city where etiquette is the bottomline of any and every conversation is very unfortunate and people in the political spectrum should introspect on what kind of language should be used in public discourse," he stated. The Chief Minister also took a dig at the two-time alliance between the BJP and the BSP and said that since Raksha Bandhan was round the corner, the two outfits should patch up. He was alluring to the tying of Rakhi by Mayawati on senior BJP leader Lalji Tandon many years back. Yadav also said the law was going to take its course in connection with the cross FIRs lodged by BSP and BJP leaders.