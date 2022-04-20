War Memorial To Be Built In U'khand Named 'Pancham Dham'

Dehradun: A grand war memorial named ''Pancham Dham'' will be built here to honour martyrs from the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Saturday.

"A piece of land has already been identified in the city for the purpose. We have not been able to lay its foundation stone due to coronavirus pandemic but it''ll be done soon. "The grand war memorial named ''Pancham Dham'' will be built in the memory of our martyrs," Rawat told reporters. The name ''Pancham Dham'' carries a reference to chardham, the four revered Himalayan temples located in the state. Remembering heroes of the Kargil victory, Rawat said they showed unprecedented valour in the battle fought under extremely difficult conditions. "The conditions in which India won the Kargil war were extremely difficult but our Army showed unprecedented valour," he said.

Seventy-five jawans from Uttarakhand sacrificed their lives to contribute to the country''s victory in the war, Rawat said. The anniversary of Kargil war falls on Sunday. The chief minister also said Uttarakhand is the first state to give government jobs to the dependents of not only wartime martyrs but also the kin of those paramilitary personnel who sacrifice their lives during anti-terrorist or anti-insurgency operations. PTI