War Between IAS And IPS Cadre In UP

Lucknow: The on-going war between the officers of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and the Indian Police Services (IPS) cadre once again heated up in Uttar Pradesh over exercising power to post the police station in-charges.

District police chief of Ghaziabad Vaibhav Krishna has written a letter to the government, asking to shift him as he was not in cordial relation with local District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari.

Interestingly, while the Director General of Police OP Singh maintained that he was not aware of any such move, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar confirmed of receiving the letter and said the government was looking into the matter.

In January 2012, a similar situation arose in Siddharthnagar district, but at that time, the government shifted both the DM and the SP.

In May, 2017, after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened, Pravir Kumar, who was acting as the Chief Secretary, since the then CS Rajiv Kumar was on leave, withdrew the orders, asking the district police chiefs to take consent of their respective District Magistrates, before posting anyone as police station In-charge.

The move was made after the Uttar Pradesh Indian Police Services Officers Association (UPIPSOA) members pressurised the government and openly showed their displeasure.

Reports said on Thursday that the supremacy war between the IAS and the IPS cadre once again surfaced in Ghaziabad, when local SP Vaibhav Krishna shifted some station officers. Ghaziabad DM Ritu Maheshwari reportedly issued an explanation letter, asking Krishna why not action should be taken against him for his 'orders'. An upset Krishna reportedly apprised his senior officers about the development and also wrote a letter to the state government. He claimed that since the 'Kanwar Yatra' was just round the corner, in the wake of the coming month of 'Sharawan,' so it would be difficult to maintain law and order, as Ms Maheshwari was not convinced with his working. He requested to immediately shift him to some other place.

Earlier in May, 2017, District Magistrate of neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) Brajesh Narayan Singh cancelled the posting of seven SHOs made by SSP Ajay Pal Singh.

Mr Narayan wrote a letter to SSP Ajay and objected to the new posting of the SHOs without his consent, as per the new rules laid by the state government.

''The state government issued an order on May 9, stating that the Superintendents of Police will have to take the approval of District Magistrates for posting and transfer of SHOs," the DM's letter said. "But without taking approval of the DM, seven inspectors were posted at police stations in the district. This was clear violation of the state government order," it added.

The IPS Association then were quick to express their reservations to the said order in a tweet. "Request @CMOfficeUP to withdraw the order requiring approval of DMs before posting SHOs. Order is in conflict with law laid down by Hon'ble Supreme Court and High Court. It displays distrust in the police leadership and will demoralise SPs. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia," it said.

The association also raised the matter with DGP OP Singh and urged him to take it up with the state government.

Later, the controversy was pushed under the carpet, but to defuse the tension, Mr Adityanath got the order of taking consent of respective DM's cancelled. Now what action would Adityanath's government will take now is yet to be seen.

However, almost similar situation arises in January 2012 when Mayawati was in power. The then DM of Siddharthanagar, Chaitra V and local SP Modhit Gupta were on the loggerheads over the posting of SHOs.

Sources said that Chaitra had also cancelled the orders of Gupta posting some officers as SHO and had reportedly written that no one could be made In-charge, until she interviewed the cop and checked whether he was suitable for the post or not. This brought both Chaitra and Gupta on loggerheads. Their differences came to the fore, when then Divisional Commissioner of Basti, Alok Srivastava questioned Mr Gupta for not providing list of deployment of force for elections.

Sources said that when Mr Gupta said the list was already provided to the DM two days back, Ms Chaitra reportedly argued that the list was provided to her just few hours before the meeting.

Later siding with the member of his cadre, Mr Srivastava reportedly used abusive language against Mr Gupta, which was objected by the latter. When some colleagues of Mr Gupta tried to intervene in order to defuse the situation, Mr Srivastava asked them to mind their own business. Agitated with this, the IPS Association took the matter very strongly, after which both the DM and the SP were shifted. UNI