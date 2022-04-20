Waqf Board Firm On Not Filing Review Petition On Ayodhya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Wednesday reiterated its decision of not filing a review petition against the Supreme Court's judgement on Ayodhya title suit but said the fate of 5 acres of land for the mosque as announced by the apex court would be decided in the Board's meeting on November 26.

Board's chairman Zufur Farooqui made it clear that they stood by their stand taken before the SC judgement that Sunni Central Board will abide by the verdict and will not file any review petition.

"The eight members of the Board will meet here in Lucknow at the Sunni central waqf Board headquarters and decide on what to do with the 5 acres of land to be given for the mosque as per the SC order," he told mediapersons here on Wednesday.

Without commenting on the decision of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) to file review petitions in the SC before December 9, he said , "We are not going back on our words and would not file any review petition against the apex court's ruling so there was no question of joining hands with the AIMPLB."

He also made it clear that neither he was invited in the AIMPLB meeting held in Lucknow on November 17 nor was informed about the decision to file review petition taken in it. "I have no information about the decisions taken at the meeting of the AIMPLB", he stated.

UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and Iqbal Ansari, the oldest litigant in the Ayodhya case, have refused to file review petition against the SC judgement.

Mr Farooqui said that the November 26 meeting will decide what to do with the 5 acres of land to be given for construction of a new mosque.

"There are several proposals including constructing an educational institution or a hospital, but the Board will decide what to do," he said.

But on the claim of the AIMPLB that mosque cannot be built on a donated land as per the Shariat, he said that ," people are saying several thing for rejecting the land for the mosque. But we will discuss on every aspect on November 26." UNI