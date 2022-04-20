Wanted Miscreant Held Post Encounter In UP

Sambhal: A wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested during an encounter in the Chandausi area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Thursday.

According to sources here, Kotwali Chandausi police was patrolling the Patrauva-Majhavali road, late Wednesday night. Meanwhile, two motorcycle-borne youths were signaled to stop but they ignored the signal. The police chased them and tried to encircle them, upon which the miscreants fired at the cops.

In the retaliatory fire opened by the cops, one of the miscreants received a bullet injury on his leg who was arrested. Meanwhile, his aide managed to escape.

During questioning, the miscreant identified himself Najim, hailing from the Raya Khurd village in the Asmoli area. He had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. A constable of the Kotwali Chandausi was also injured during the encounter.

Superintendent of Police said that the miscreant was wanted under the Gangster Act and had several cases registered against him. A country-made pistol, cartridges and a bike were recovered from the possession of the accused. UNI