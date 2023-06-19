Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Canada

New Delhi: Officials in India reported on Monday that Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of the outlawed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and one of the country's most wanted terrorists, had been shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada.

Nijjar, 45, was shot by two unknown as he was getting into his car in the parking area of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, at around 6 am IST on Monday (or 8.30 pm on June 18, Sunday, Canadian time), according to local media.

No arrests have been made, and police have not published any suspect descriptions, although police officers offered medical help until paramedics arrived before the guy died at the site.—Inputs from Agencies