Wanted girls to feel empowered through film 'Home': Rihanna

Los Angeles: R&B star Rihanna says makers kept her character in animated film "Home" close to her real self to make "little girls feel empowered." Rihanna, 26, who stars as Gratuity 'Tip' Tucci in the movie, said she and the makers wanted the movie to be as realistic as possible, reported People magazine. "We wanted little girls to feel empowered. Little girls of any size, shape, color, race it didn't matter. We wanted girls to just feel strong and brave, empowered, beautiful and that they can do anything. "They can take charge of their life or situation, no matter what. I think we were really, really careful especially with the animation to make sure that she wore the right things. That her body was not unrealistic, you know and I think for kids, that's really special for young girls," she said.