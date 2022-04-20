Wanted Gangster Killed In Shootout

Aligarh: A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 75,000 was killed and a police officer was injured in an encounter on Friday night near Nanau Chandgarh road that connects with Grand Trunk Road here. Two of his accomplices managed to flee.

According to police, former pradhan of Jirolidare village Jitendra Pal Singh was going to attend a marriage ceremony at Sikandararau on Friday night. He was accompanied by his family members. As his car neared Jasrathpur village in Akbarabad area some armed criminals flagged his car down and looted the occupants of the car.

Singh telephonically informed the police, following which a police team set up a checkpost near Nanau canal road about 600 metres from GT road. When the police tried to stop a vehicle, the occupants of the car opened fire and tried to flee. In the ensuing chase and retaliation to firing, gangster Ramzani alias Shafiq was killed.

Kodiyapur police outpost in-charge Arvind Malik was injured in the shootout.

More than 25 cases of loot and murder were registered against Ramzani in Saharanpur and Haridwar districts. The Saharanpur police had announced Rs 50,000 reward while Haridwar police had put Rs 25,000 on his head.