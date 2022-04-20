Wanted Criminal Killed In Muzaffarnagar Encounter

Muzaffarnagar: A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed, while two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured in an encounter in the Kotwali area here late on Tuesday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Dev Tewari here on Wednesday said acting on a tip-off, police tried to intercept two motorbike borne suspects but they opened fire on police team. In retaliatory firing one criminal was killed while other managed to flee. Sub-inspector Vinay Sharma and constable Amit were injured in cross firing during encounter.

The deceased criminal was identified as Vikas, a resident of the Badi Majana area of Shamli district. Many criminal cases, including loot and murder, were registered against him in several police stations. Recently, he had killed a woman and her daughter in Partapur area of Meerut district.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on his arrest, the SSP said adding that two pistols, some cartridges and a motorbike were recovered from him. A manhunt was launched to nab the other criminal. UNI