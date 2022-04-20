Wanted Criminal Killed In Encounter With Police In UP

Lucknow: A man facing charges of murder and dacoity was killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh''s Mau district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Lalu Yadav alias Vinod Yadav, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was injured in the exchange of fire between him and police personnel. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

The encounter took place near Bhanvarepur in the district''s Sarai Lakhansi area around 3.30 am, he said. Yadav opened fire when he found himself surrounded by police personnel who had reached after a tip-off, Kumar said.

Inspector Chiraiyakot Avinash Kumar Singh, Inspector Rajesh Prasad Yadav, Sub-Inspector Amit Mishra and Constable Vivek Singh were hit by bullets but saved as they were wearing bullet proof jackets, he said. Police have recovered a pistol, bullet cartridges and a motorcycle from the spot. Eighty-two criminal cases, including murder of RTI activist Balgovind Singh in Mau, were registered against Yadav. He was also named in cases pertaining to attempt to murder, a dacoity of Rs 2 crore in Jaunpur, a loot of Rs 25 lakh after killing a security guard. —PTI