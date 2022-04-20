Wanted Criminal Held Post Encounter

Meerut: A wanted criminal, carrying reward of Rs 25,000, was injured and later arrested after a police encounter in the Kithaur area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni here said that police station in-charge Rojant Tyagi was conducting a check along with a police force at the Machra road in the Kithaur area at around 2130 hrs on Thursday night. Meanwhile, they tried to intercept two motorcycle-borne suspects and upon finding themselves trapped, the duo tried to escape while firing at the police. In the retaliatory fire opened by the cops, miscreant Mohit Gurjar, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was injured and was arrested. He was later admitted to a hospital.

During this time, his aide Sandeep Gurjar managed to flee from the spot. A country-made pistol, several cartridges and a bike has been recovered from the miscreant's possession who has about six criminal cases registered against him. UNI