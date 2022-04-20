Wanted Criminal Held

Lucknow: A wanted criminal, carrying rewards of Rs 25,000 from two districts on his arrest, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police Amitabh Yash here said Arvind Rajbhar alias Bablu aka Dilli Rajbhar, who had a reward announced on his arrest from Azamgarh and Jaunpur and is also the kingpin of a loot-dacoity gang, was arrested from Azamgarh by the STF.

The IG said that information was received on Thursday that Arvind Rajbhar, the mastermind of a loot case in Jaunpur and Azamgarh and his gang's kingpin, is standing at the Maharajganj road in the Deurpur 'tiraha' in the Kaptanganj area and is waiting for his aide. Acting on the tip-off, STF team accosted the miscreant and subsequently arrested him along with the local police. Mr Yash said the arrested miscreant is originally a resident of Kakori Tilochan in the Jalalpur area of Jaunpur.

A country-made pistol of 315 bores, two live cartridges of 315 bores and some other materials were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the arrested accused said that he carried out several loot/dacoity incidents after conducting a recce in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and other neighbouring districts along with his accomplices Kallu Fauji aka Kaleshwar, Prashant Singh alias Prince, Praveen Pandey aka Mannu Pandey. He also said all members of the gang have arms and motorcycles obtained through theft which they use in the crimes. Further investigation is underway. UNI