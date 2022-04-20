Wanted Criminal Gunned Down During Encounter In Meerut

Meerut: A notorious criminal carrying reward of Rs 1.5 lakh was gunned down while his three associates managed to flee after encounter in Sarurpur area, police said here on Sunday. Police sources here said acting on tip-off police team intercepted wanted criminal Sanjeev alias Pakauri and other accomplices in Kakpur jungle area late on Saturday night but they opened fire on police team. In retaliatory firing one criminal was killed while three others managed to escape. Two guns, two country-made pistols and several cartages were recovered from the spot. Over 12 criminal cases under murder, attempt to murder and other criminal charges were registered against Sanjeev and reward of Rs 1.5 lakh was announced on his arrest. UNI