Wanted Criminal, Carrying Reward Of Rs 75K, Held In Lucknow

Lucknow: A miscreant, carrying a reward of Rs 75,000 on his head, who was wanted in a bank loot and murder case was injured during an encounter and subsequently arrested in the Husainganj area of Lucknow on Thursday morning.

DCP (Central) Dinesh Singh said that upon receiving information, Husainganj police station In-charge Anjani Kumar Pandey encircled bike-borne wanted criminal Shibu Rawat alias Pintu at the Harvilas hospital Charbagh station road in the Husainganj area at around 0500 hrs along with a police force.

Finding himself trapped, the miscreant tried to escape while firing at the police. In the retaliatory fire opened by the cops, he sustained a bullet wound and was arrested. A pistol and cartridge have been recovered from the possession of the accused and he has been admitted to a hospital.

He said that the miscreant, a resident of Purana Kila, Kaiserbagh was involved in a loot case worth lakhs of rupees at the ICICI bank in Ambedkarnagar's Tanda, last year in August as well as the murder of an employee working at a Pan Masala shop and a subsequent loot of Rs 43 lakhs in Lucknow's Yahiyaganj area on February 23. He was also wanted in Shahnawaz murder case. The Ambedkarnagar police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 and 25,000 in the Chowk loot and murder case. The DCP said that four miscreants were involved in the bank loot incident out of which three had been arrested earlier while Shibu had been absconding. UNI