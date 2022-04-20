Wanted Criminal, Carrying Reward Of Rs 50,000 Held

Gautam Buddh Nagar: In a joint action, slueths of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police and the local police arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head during an encounter, police said on Thursday.

According to the police spokesperson, the STF and Noida Sector-24 police tried to stop a motorcycle-borne miscreant during a checking drive on Wednesday night. Finding himself trapped, the outlaw started escaping while firing at the cops. In the retaliatory fire opened by police, the miscreant received a bullet injury in his leg.

The miscreant, identified as Mehergani, is originally a resident of the Rath town in the Hamirpur district. A pistol and several cartridges have been recovered from his possession. He has been sent to a hospital. The spokesperson said that the criminal had murdered a minor in the year 2005, following which he was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court. The miscreant had fled from police custody from Prayagraj in the year 2008. UNI